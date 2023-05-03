Murder trial begins for man involved in 2021 deadly shooting at Northwest Side motel

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused in a deadly shooting at a Northwest Side motel in 2021 is now having his day in court.

Douglas Skaggs was arrested and charged with the murder of Tito Roman after Roman was found fatally shot at the Home Suites motel in the 4900 block of Northwest Loop 410 on March 17, 2021.

During their opening statement Wednesday, prosecutors laid out their case that they say all began due to a dispute over stolen property.

Skaggs, at the time, believed a Ford Bronco that Roman had was his, and prosecutors said Skaggs and his girlfriend, Hayley Gibbens, planned to meet up with Roman.

“This plan involved getting Hayley, who also knew Tito, to pretend that her and Doug were on the outs and that they were having an argument and to lure Tito into a hotel,” prosecutor Casey Sandoval said.

Sandoval said that once at the hotel, Gibbens waited outside as Skaggs went inside to talk to Roman, but soon after, gunshots rang out.

A few weeks later, Skaggs and Gibbens were arrested and charged with murder.

Douglas Skaggs (left) and Hayley Gibbens (right) are charged with murder in the death of Tito Roman. (KSAT)

The defense waived their opening statements but could go with a self-defense claim.

Hayley Gibbens has taken a plea deal and is expected to testify during the trial. She is expected to be sentenced as early as next week when the trial is over.

Skaggs is facing up to life in prison if found guilty.

Testimony will continue in the 399th District Court Thursday morning.

