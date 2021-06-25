Two people indicted for fatally shooting man during argument at NW Side motel

Douglas Skaggs (left) and Hayley Gibbens (right) are charged with murder in the death of Tito Roman.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people accused of fatally shooting a man during an argument at a Northwest Side motel earlier this year have been formally charged with murder.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that Hayley Gibbens and Douglas Skaggs were indicted by a grand jury for the death of Tito Roman.

The indictment alleges that on March 17, Gibbens and Skaggs “intentionally and knowingly caused the death of Tito Roman by shooting Roman with a deadly weapon (firearm).”

The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. at the Home Suites motel in the 4900 block of North West Loop 410.

Police said Gibbens and Skaggs met with two people inside the motel room before the argument broke out and shots were fired.

Roman was shot four times, and he was hit in the stomach and head, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a previous KSAT report.

Ad

Gibbens and Skaggs ran away from the scene and jumped a fence, according to officials.

According to Bexar County court records, both Gibbens and Skaggs were arrested nearly two weeks after the incident on March 30.

If convicted, murder is punishable by five to 99 years, or life in prison, and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

More on KSAT: