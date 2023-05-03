VIA to give free rides to voters on Election Day on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit is giving eligible voters a chance to catch a free ride to a polling place on Election Day on Saturday.

In the Ride VIA to Vote initiative, passengers can get a free ride to any polling place if they show the bus or van driver a valid voter registration card.

The Ride VIA to Vote Initiative started in March 2016 as a way to encourage people to vote, even if they don’t have a ride to the polls.

“As a transit agency, we’re deeply rooted in the civic process and committed to providing equitable access to all community members who wish to exercise their right to be heard through the democratic process,” VIA President/CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said in a news release. “We’re proud to ensure that transportation isn’t an obstacle for casting a ballot.”

The complimentary service is available for bus, VIA Link, and VIAtrans paratransit service throughout the VIA service area on Saturday.

Officials said registered VIAtrans customers should schedule their trip by phone or online.

Voters can visit any Bexar County polling site to cast a ballot on election day. Polling sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can look for a list of polling sites below or click here for a list of locations.

