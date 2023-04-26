These are the busiest, slowest polling locations in Bexar County during early voting

Get more election coverage on KSAT’s Vote 2023 page.

More than 20,000 voters in San Antonio have submitted their ballots in the joint general, special, charter and bond election, which will decide the mayor’s seat, all 10 city council positions and Proposition A.

Numbers from the Bexar County Elections Department show that 9,362 and 10,737 voters cast a ballot on days one and two of early voting, respectively.

Registered voters can vote at any polling site during the early voting period from April 24-May 2, or vote at any polling site on Election Day on May 6.

Here are the lists of Bexar County polling locations that have seen the most and least amount of voters each day of early voting so far:

Tuesday, April 25

The number of voters on the second day of early voting surpassed 10,000 people, according to the Bexar County Elections Department.

Busiest polling locations on the second day of early voting:

Brookhollow Branch Library: 881 voters Semmes Branch Library: 667 voters Cody Branch Library: 619 voters Maverick Branch Library: 606 voters Tobin Branch Library at Oakwell: 547 voters

Least busy polling locations on the second day of early voting:

Southside ISD administration building: 4 voters Luckey Ranch Elementary: 13 voters Ladera Elementary: 15 voters East Central ISD administration building: 23 voters Palo Alto College (Palomino Center): 36 voters

Monday, April 24

Nearly 10,000 voters made their way to polling locations for the first day of early voting in the joint general, special, charter and bond election.

Busiest polling locations on the first day of early voting:

Brookhollow Branch Library: 829 voters Cody Branch Library: 507 voters Maverick Branch Library: 499 voters Semmes Branch Library: 484 voters Tobin Branch Library at Oakwell: 467 voters

Least busy polling locations on the first day of early voting:

Southside ISD administration building: 11 voters East Central ISD administration building: 12 voters Ladera Elementary: 37 voters Luckey Ranch Elementary: 40 voters Palo Alto College (Palomino Center): 48 voters

Here’s what you need to know about voting early:

Early voting locations will be closed on Friday, April 28 for Fiesta San Jacinto/Battle of Flowers Day, and on Sunday, April 30.

Some voters may be eligible to vote by mail. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail — received, not postmarked — was April 25. (You can read more about absentee/mail voting here.)

The last day to register to vote was April 6, but if you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can click here to check.

There will be 42 polling places available during the early voting period. Click here to see early voting hours and locations.

