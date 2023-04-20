Here’s how, where to vote early in Bexar County from April 24 to May 2

(Michael Conroy, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

During the May 6 election, voters in San Antonio will get to weigh in on who represents them and also vote on a hot issue: Proposition A.

The mayor’s seat and all 10 city council positions are on the ballot along with the proposition, which covers marijuana, abortion and cite-and-release. Click here for a full explainer on that topic.

Elsewhere in Bexar County, council seats in different municipalities are up for grabs and bonds for various school districts are on the ballot. You can see the full Bexar County ballot here.

There are currently 1.2 million voters in Bexar County, and of which 826,178 are in San Antonio. Before Election Day on May 6, they will be able to vote early from Monday, April 24 to Tuesday, May 2 at any one of 42 polling locations in Bexar County.

See below for things to know about voting early in the joint general, special, charter and bond election.

Registered voters can vote at any polling site during the early voting period from April 24-May 2, or vote at any polling site on Election Day on May 6.

Early voting locations will be closed on Friday, April 28 for Fiesta San Jacinto/Battle of Flowers Day, and on Sunday, April 30.

Some voters may be eligible to vote by mail. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail — received, not postmarked — is April 25. (You can read more about absentee/mail voting here.)

The last day to register to vote was April 6, but if you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can click here to check.

There will be 42 polling places available during the early voting period.

Early voting hours:

Monday, April 24 through Thursday, April 27 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, May 1 through Tuesday, May 2 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early voting locations in Bexar County:

Alamo Heights ISD administration building: 7101 Broadway St.

Bexar County Justice Center (basement): 300 Dolorosa. Weekdays only, closes at 6 p.m.

Brook Hollow Branch Library: 530 Heimer Road

Castle Hills City Hall (community room): 209 Lemonwood Drive

Claude Black Center: 2805 East Commerce

Cody Branch Library: 11441 Vance Jackson

Converse City Hall: 407 S. Seguin Road

Copernicus Community Center: 5003 Lord Road

Cortez Branch Library: 2803 Hunter Blvd.

East Central ISD board room: 6634 New Sulphur Springs Road

Encino Branch Library: 2515 East Evans Road

Great Northwest Branch Library: 9050 Wellwood

Guerra Branch Library: 7978 W Military Drive

Helotes City Hall: 12951 Bandera Road

John Igo Branch Library: 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway

Johnston Branch Library: 6307 Sun Valley Drive

Kirby City Hall: 112 Bauman

Ladera Elementary School: 14750 W Grosenbacher Road

Las Palmas Branch Library: 515 Castroville Road

Leon Valley Conference Center: 6421 Evers Road

Lion’s Field: 2809 Broadway

Luckey Ranch Elementary School: 12045 Luckey River

Maverick Branch Library: 8700 Mystic Park

McCreless Branch Library: 1023 Ada St.

Memorial Branch Library: 3222 Culebra Road

Mission Branch Library: 3134 Roosevelt Ave.

Northside Activity Center: 7001 Culebra Road

Northwest Vista College (Mountain Laurel Hall, Room 103): 3535 N. Ellison Drive

Palo Alto College (Palomino Center, Room 121): 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.

Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak: 20735 Wilderness Oak

Precinct 1 Satellite Office: 3505 Pleasanton Road

Precinct 3 Satellite Office: 320 Interpark Blvd.

San Antonio College (Victory Center): 1819 N. Main Ave.

Schaefer Branch Library: 6322 Us Hwy 87 E.

Semmes Branch Library at Comanche Lookout Park: 15060 Judson Road

Shavano Park City Hall (lobby): 900 Saddletree Ct.

Southside ISD administration building: 1460 Martinez-Losoya Road

Tobin Library at Oakwell: 4134 Harry Wurzbach

Universal City Library: 100 Northview Drive

UTSA (Bexar Room): 1 UTSA Circle

Windcrest Takas Park Civic Center: 9310 Jim Seal Drive

Wonderland Mall of The Americas at Crossroads (Lower Level, A-44): 4522 Fredericksburg Road

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver’s license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo, or a U.S. passport.

There are options if residents do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain one.

They can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at their place of voting and show one of the following supporting forms of ID:

copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter registration certificate;

copy of or original current utility bill;

copy of or original bank statement;

copy of or original government check;

copy of or original paycheck; or

copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

