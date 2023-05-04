Rosario’s opens rooftop bar with views of San Antonio skyline, age limit set at 25

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is getting another rooftop bar where patrons can grab a cold drink as we head into the summer.

Rosario’s Comidamex & Bar, located at 722 S, St. Mary’s Street, has opened a 5,000-square-foot rooftop terrace and bar, open to adults ages 25 and older.

Hours for the rooftop lounge are:

Thursday 5 -10 p.m.

Friday 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Saturday 12 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Guests can enjoy a full bar and specialty cocktail menu featuring libations like the Pink Cactus and El Duranzo, according to a press release.

There are views of the downtown skyline, including the Tower of the Americas, Tower Life Building and Frost Tower from the rooftop lounge.

The rooftop bar is accessible by an elevator and two outdoor staircases.

Owner Lisa Wong opened the restaurant portion in February after 23 years on South Alamo.

The restaurant and bar were built on the property of the original El Mirador restaurant and incorporate some of the building’s remains.