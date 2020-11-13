Rosario’s Mexican Café y Cantina moving to new Southtown location

San Antonio – For the past 28, Rosario’s Mexican Café y Cantina has been a staple in the Southtown area and now, for the third time, the popular restaurant will be moving locations.

Currently, Rosario’s is located on the corner of S. Alamo Street. By next year, it will relocate to the area that was formerly El Mirador a block up on S. St. Mary’s Street.

In a press release, restaurateur Lisa Wong has been working with Douglas Architects to create plans for the new location but because of the pandemic designs were recently changed to provide a roomier dining experience.

“My focus as a restaurateur is creating a restaurant that our guests feel comfortable in and one that works within the fabric of this distinctive neighborhood," Wong said.

New concept plans for the restaurant were released and included expanded guest experience options with indoor and outdoor dining areas, a rooftop terrace, various court spaces and niches within the development that provide flexible gathering spaces.

“Our new construction plans will incorporate all the care we have for heritage, our neighboring community, and our customers' new dining needs," Wong said. “I also want my long-time customers to feel comfortable in a new Rosario’s that has the same charm and hospitality they have enjoyed for decades, incorporating safety protections in a COVID world.”

The new location is expected to open sometime in 2021.

