Popular San Antonio burger joint closes original location on the West Side

SAN ANTONIO – With accolades like being called the best burger in Texas, many were surprised to see Papa’s Burgers original location shut down.

Owner Robert Walker posted the news on social media saying Nov. 12 was the last day in business.

The popular burger joint for the past seven years has become a staple on the West Side.

Earlier this year the “El Caliente Burger” was named the best in Texas by Eat This, Not That, a food website and in 2018 the restaurant was named No. 4 in the nation by Yelp and Time Magazine.

Walker told KSAT12 that the business next door to the restaurant owned the building and needed the space back because of recent growth.

This isn’t the only Papa’s Burger location in San Antonio, a second was opened earlier this year on San Pedro Avenue.

Walker is looking at possibly relocating the original location but nothing has been confirmed yet.

