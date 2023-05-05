Juvenile in custody after leading San Antonio ISD police on chase in stolen vehicle

SAISD officers arrested one juvenile after a pursuit with a stolen vehicle on May 5, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Independent School District police arrested a juvenile Friday afternoon after a pursuit of two people in a stolen vehicle.

A spokesperson with the school district confirmed that officers pursued the vehicle from the Sam Houston High School area to the Medical Center area.

Two male suspects abandoned the vehicle on Bluemel Road near Gardendale.

SAISD police took one juvenile into custody for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle/evading, a spokesperson said.

Officers also recovered a firearm.

SAISD officials said the car had been stolen from the Medical Center area.

Two additional suspects are still being sought.