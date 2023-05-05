Man surrenders after shooting at deputy constable, triggering short standoff in Kirby, BCSO says

A 31-year-old armed man who was barricaded inside an RV surrendered to law enforcement authorities following a short standoff in Kirby.

KIRBY, Texas – A 31-year-old armed man who was barricaded inside an RV surrendered to law enforcement authorities following a short standoff in Kirby on Friday.

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, a Precinct 4 deputy constable was going to serve some civil papers on Gerardo Mendiola at an RV park off FM 78 and Gibbs Sprawl Road around 10:45 a.m., when the suspect fired a shot from his RV, narrowly missing the deputy and a maintenance man at the park.

Mendiola barricaded himself inside the RV for about an hour until negotiators were able to convince him to surrender peacefully, Salazar said.

The suspect was wanted on a warrant for a resisting charge and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

He may now face charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer and/or aggravated assault, Salazar said.

Also on KSAT.com: