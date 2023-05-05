Schools across San Antonio report threats; SAPD says the viral posts are not credible

Viral social media posts threatening violence at schools across the San Antonio area are not credible, according to San Antonio police.

“SAPD has been made aware of a school threat that has gone viral. Our Fusion Center has been investigating this for several hours and have found that this NOT a credible threat. This threat has been found to be circulating in several school districts in multiple states,” SAPD said in a statement. “There is NO nexus to the San Antonio area or Texas. We will continue to monitor this situation and pass along any information that we find to be credible.”

The posts are being widely shared across social media, causing concern for students and parents.

A spokesperson with Schertz-Cibolo-Universal-City ISD said the threats appear to have originated in Florida and have circulated nationwide.

Still, Schertz police announced they would have a “heavy presence of law enforcement” at Clemens as a precaution.

KSAT generally follows a policy of not reporting threats unless police deem them to be credible or until an arrest is made in non-credible threats.