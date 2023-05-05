2 arrested after setting off homemade explosives in East Bexar County, authorities say

Joey Lewayne Whitehead, 42, and Robert Joe Pena, 43, were each charged with possession of a controlled substance and second-degree arson, according to a news release from the county fire marshal.

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested after authorities said they set off explosives in East Bexar County on Wednesday.

Joey Lewayne Whitehead, 42, and Robert Joe Pena, 43, were each charged with possession of a controlled substance and second-degree arson in connection with the explosions, according to a news release from the county fire marshal.

The fire marshal’s office states that at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Bexar County fire marshal investigators and sheriff’s office deputies responded to reports of explosions at the property in the 11200 block of Buttercup Lane, not far from Loop 1604 and Highway 87.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle nearby, as they believed it was connected with the reports. The vehicle was occupied by Whitehead and Pena and included “what appeared to be a possible improvised explosive device,” the release states.

Both Whitehead and Pena were detained and the San Antonio Police Department’s bomb squad was called, authorities said.

The bomb squad determined that the device was pyrotechnic.

Authorities said they also went to the blast site, where they found damage from the explosions and two stolen vehicles.

Whitehead was also charged with failure to identify/give false information, the release states.

The investigation is ongoing.

