‘The rumors are true’: Popular San Antonio brunch spot opening second location

SAN ANTONIO – It’s official -- one of San Antonio’s most beloved brunch spots is getting a second location!

The Box Street Social made the announcement Friday on social media that they will open another restaurant with the same brunch favorites in the La Cantera area.

“This whole ride has always been jumping in head-first when there are unexpected turns and we are fully embracing the push of excitement,” Box Street said in a statement. “This is a BIG STEP and one we are so, so grateful for and wouldn’t be able to have without our team and each of you.”

The first Box Street restaurant is located at The ‘68 at Hemisfair. Business has been booming since the restaurant’s opening and it’s currently open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Restaurateur Daniel Treviño and chef Edward Garcia are partnering with interior designer Caroline Garcia-Bowman to make the second location a reality, a press release reads.

An opening date and an exact location for the new restaurant haven’t yet been announced.

You can keep up with the latest developments on the second location on Box Street’s Facebook page here.

