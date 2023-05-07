Boerne mayor: Political newcomer handily beats long-time councilwoman

Get more election news, results on KSAT’s Vote 2023 page.
The City of Boerne has a new mayor.
Frank Ritchie, a political newcomer, easily beat longtime City Councilwoman Nina Woolard in the May 6 election — 76% to 24%.
Current mayor, Tim Handren, did not seek re-election.
Ritchie is a mechanic who owns an auto repair shop in Boerne. He declined KSAT’s request for a campaign photo.
Still, many grew to learn his name in a campaign that was fueled by grassroots support.
Ritchie ran on the platform of managing growth in the fast-growing city. He didn’t fundraise because he didn’t want to owe anyone anything.
In a March 9 post on his public Facebook page, Ritchie said he was choosing not to campaign in a normal fashion.
“I choose to put my hat in the ring for mayor for a lot of reasons but I also notice that no one else stepped up at all besides my opponent Nina and I wish her the best,” Ritchie posted. “As for my qualifications, in all honesty I probably am not qualified if there is such a thing to be qualified for politics. I am honest , hard working and believe in being transparent and holding the office with integrity and passion for a town I love dearly.”