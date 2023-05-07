YMCA hosts giant playground downtown San Antonio for 21st Síclovía

The YMCA of Greater San Antonio invited the community to enjoy a safe space to play, walk, run and bike Sunday for the 21st Síclovía event downtown.

San Antonio – The YMCA of Greater San Antonio invited the community to enjoy a safe space to play, walk, run and bike Sunday for the 21st Síclovía event downtown.

The free event allowed multiple city streets to temporarily close so people can have vehicle-free space to exercise.

There were exercise classes, youth activities, food trucks and more. Síclovía is held in the spring and the fall in different areas of downtown.

This spring, the Síclovía route ran from North Main Avenue to Lexington Avenue to Augusta Street to Brooklyn Avenue to North Alamo Street.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District was also on-site to offer free COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

YMCA officials hope people took away the unique experience of community engagement.

“It’s just to encourage people to get to know one another, to explore the city a little bit more and bring the city together. I know the last couple of years it’s been hard on everyone, so it’s giving them more opportunities to come together,” YMCA of Greater San Antonio Coordinator Shannon Gowen said.

The next Síclovía event is scheduled to take place at the end of September.

More on KSAT: