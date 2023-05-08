Video shows woman stealing machine gun from Converse shooting range, owner says

CONVERSE, Texas – The owner of a Converse shooting range says a woman stole a machine gun on Friday and he’s hoping someone recognizes her so they can get the gun off the streets.

Josh Felker, the owner of LoneStar Handgun, located at 2 Amendment Way, shared photos and video of a woman who he says stole an MP5 submachine gun around 2 p.m. on Friday.

The woman provided a driver’s license to rent a handgun, went and fired the weapon, then returned to rent the machine gun a short time later, the business owner said in an email to customers.

Felker said the woman walked out of LoneStar Handgun after renting the machine gun, got into a late model, white Ford Ranger extended cab and then drove off.

License plates on the vehicle weren’t visible due to the tailgate being down. The truck was also parked in an area away from the cameras.

According to Felker, the driver’s license turned out to be from someone who was killed in a car fire in December 2022 that looked similar to the victim.

“We have policies in place to prevent theft to include trigger locks on rentals, valid ID kept during the rental and credit card use for the transaction. The employee that rented her the firearms did not follow company policy and accepted cash for the rental,” Felker said in the email.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the woman provided a fake phone number and email address as well.

According to American Special Ops, the MP5 submachine gun is capable of firing up to 800 rounds per minute.

BCSO identified the weapon as a Heckler Koch Fully Automatic 9mm MP5, worth around $2,500.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information on this suspect, please call the BCSO at 210-335-6000.