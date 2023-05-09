71º

Submachine gun stolen from Converse gun range still missing despite arrest, BCSO says

Missing submachine gun is capable of firing up to 800 rounds per minute

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: BCSO, Converse, Crime
HK MP5 SMG- 9mm (LoneStar Handgun)

CONVERSE, Texas – Despite an arrest in the case, a submachine gun stolen from a Converse gun range is still unaccounted for and now Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating the weapon.

BCSO is urging anyone who may have information on this weapon or if anyone may have seen a weapon like the stolen weapon being sold, to please contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000, a spokesperson told KSAT Tuesday afternoon.

BCSO previously identified the weapon as a Heckler Koch Fully Automatic 9mm MP5.

According to American Special Ops, the MP5 submachine gun is capable of firing up to 800 rounds per minute.

Court documents show Amber Herring, 25, was taken into custody Monday evening for allegedly stealing the weapon from LoneStar Handgun in Converse.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email