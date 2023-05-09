Submachine gun stolen from Converse gun range still missing despite arrest, BCSO says

CONVERSE, Texas – Despite an arrest in the case, a submachine gun stolen from a Converse gun range is still unaccounted for and now Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating the weapon.

BCSO is urging anyone who may have information on this weapon or if anyone may have seen a weapon like the stolen weapon being sold, to please contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000, a spokesperson told KSAT Tuesday afternoon.

BCSO previously identified the weapon as a Heckler Koch Fully Automatic 9mm MP5.

According to American Special Ops, the MP5 submachine gun is capable of firing up to 800 rounds per minute.

Court documents show Amber Herring, 25, was taken into custody Monday evening for allegedly stealing the weapon from LoneStar Handgun in Converse.