Arrest made in theft of sub-machine gun from Converse gun range

Amber Herring, 25, was taken into custody

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Amber Herring, 25, was taken into custody for the theft of a sub-machine gun from a gun range. (KSAT)

CONVERSE, Texas – Bexar County sheriff’s detectives have arrested a woman in connection with the theft of a submachine gun from a Converse shooting range.

Court documents show Amber Herring, 25, was taken into custody late Monday night, then booked into the Bexar County jail.

She faces charges related to the theft and possession of a prohibited firearm. Her bond is set at $30,000.

The arrest affidavit says Herring appears to have the same tattoo on her chest that is seen on a woman caught on surveillance video at Lone Star Handgun shooting range.

The owner of the Converse business shared that video with KSAT 12 News.

He said the woman in the video had used someone else’s ID card to rent the submachine gun, then never returned the weapon.

The affidavit says detectives determined the ID card actually belonged to a woman who died in a fire last December.

It says by searching social media accounts for that woman and her family, they determined that Herring was her sister.

They believe Herring used her dead sister’s ID during the theft.

The affidavit did not mention a motive for the crime.

