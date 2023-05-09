John Quiñones inducted into Boys & Girls Clubs of America Hall of Fame

SAN ANTONIO – John Quiñones, TV host and award-winning ABC News correspondent, was welcomed into Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame.

The organization inducted Quiñones last week at their 117th annual National Conference in Orlando, according to a press release.

He was honored at the event for his significant accomplishments and continued commitment to supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The organization commended Quiñones for continuing to dedicate himself to instilling confidence in youth and giving frequent motivational talks at high schools.

A press release also mentioned how he has shined a light on some of the world’s most critical issues for nearly 40 years in his role at ABC News, including his work as the creator and host of the network’s hidden camera TV series, “What Would You Do?” challenging people to stand up to everyday injustices, said the press release.

“It’s a true honor to induct John Quiñones into our Alumni Hall of Fame, alongside this exceptional group of top industry professionals,” said Jim Clark, president & CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “We believe the sky’s the limit for all Club youth, and there is no greater proof than the individuals we’re privileged to have in our Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni family. We hope the inductees’ remarkable stories, Club experiences, and personal and professional accomplishments inspire youth to believe that any goal is within reach.”

As an alumnus, Quiñones has credited his time at the Calderon Clubhouse on San Antonio’s West Side for much of his success.

Staff encouraged Quiñones, who was self-conscious about speaking English, to participate in the club’s talent show—later recommending him for a highly selective program which ultimately propelled him to pursue two degrees and build his legacy as a broadcast journalist.

“I cannot overstate the importance of my Boys & Girls Club in getting me to where I am today,” Quiñones said. “Without the dedication from committed Club staff members who saw the potential I couldn’t see in myself, I would have never stepped foot on that stage for the talent show, let alone spent decades on a major broadcast network in front of millions of people.”

Earlier this year, Quiñones was recognized by the Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio with the prestigious “Champion for Youth” award.