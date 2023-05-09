70º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man in critical condition after being shot by teenage son, SAPD says

The shooting happened around 5:10 p.m. in the 8000 block of Gault Lane.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, North Side, Crime, SAPD
SAPD responds to shooting in the 8000 block of Gault Lane. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times by his teenage son on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 5:10 p.m. Monday in the 8000 block of Gault Lane.

Police said a teenage son shot his father multiple times, including twice in the chest, during an altercation.

The father was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

SAPD said the son was arrested in a Home Depot parking lot near Sunset Road and is facing possible aggravated assault charges.

Investigators are still working to learn what led to the shooting.

KSAT will bring you updates as they become available.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email