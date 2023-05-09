Man in critical condition after being shot by teenage son, SAPD says

SAPD responds to shooting in the 8000 block of Gault Lane.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times by his teenage son on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 5:10 p.m. Monday in the 8000 block of Gault Lane.

Police said a teenage son shot his father multiple times, including twice in the chest, during an altercation.

The father was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

SAPD said the son was arrested in a Home Depot parking lot near Sunset Road and is facing possible aggravated assault charges.

Investigators are still working to learn what led to the shooting.

KSAT will bring you updates as they become available.