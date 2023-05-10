Fire damages boarded up abandoned home on South Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are trying to determine what started a fire at a boarded up abandoned house on the city’s South Side.

The fire was called in around 11:45 p.m. at a home in the 1110 block of March Avenue, not far from Roosevelt Avenue and Stinson Park.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames showing from the boarded up home. They got a quick knock down of the fire.

Fire officials say it’s possible some squatters may have been in the house before the fire. The exact cause is not currently known.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both answered the call.

No injuries were reported. A damage estimate to the home was not given.