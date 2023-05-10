Two people charged with aggravated robbery after drug deal on East Side, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects with extensive criminal histories were arrested on aggravated robbery charges earlier this week.

Robert Briggs, 38, and Tiny Mackey, 56, are accused of an aggravated robbery that occurred on April 25 in the 2200 block of Burnett Street on the East Side.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Briggs, Mackey and the victim were doing drugs when the victim said he needed to go to the bank to pay them for the drugs.

Mackey took the victim to the bank and then returned to the residence where Briggs pointed a gun at the victim and demanded he pay Mackey the money he owed her.

The victim then paid Mackey $40 while Briggs demanded that the victim empty his pockets, the affidavit states.

Briggs then handed the gun to Mackey who pointed it at the victim and continued to demand that he give them his belongings, according to the affidavit.

The victim was robbed of $225, a cell phone, his driver’s license, and some personal property.

Briggs, who admitted to being present during the April 25 robbery, was arrested on two separate aggravated robbery charges in nine days while out on bond for a felony drug possession charge from May 2022 for which he has yet to be indicted, court records show. His criminal history includes prior aggravated robbery charges, assault, deadly conduct, felon in possession of a firearm and more.

Mackey’s criminal history includes fraud, forgery, theft, and burglary charges, court records reveal.

Typical turnaround times for indictments average around 90 days, however, there is a large backlog in Bexar County that is causing massive delays in indictments.