Bexar County parks will be closed Saturday, Sunday due to potential for flash flooding

County parks will be closed over the weekend due to the potential for flash flooding.

SAN ANTONIO – All Bexar County parks will be closed Saturday and Sunday due to the potential for flash flooding, county officials announced on Friday.

The county made the announcement on its website as well as on its social media pages and asked people to avoid visiting the parks and trails over the weekend.

The parks will close Friday at regular closing time and are expected to reopen Monday morning.

South Central Texas is expected to receive heavy rain over the weekend — especially Friday night into Saturday.

Check the radar and the forecast on KSAT 12, the KSAT Weather Authority App, and on the KSAT Weather page.