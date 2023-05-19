Teen accused of sex assault at house party hosted by 84-year-old man who police say recorded it

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an underage girl at a house party hosted by an 84-year-old man who is also facing charges.

Elijah Province, 18, was arrested Thursday morning on a charge of second-degree felony sexual assault of a child for an alleged assault in Feb. 2022, an affidavit alleges.

The arrest warrant affidavit states that George Anthony Playton, 84, frequently hosted parties for underage high school students where he provided alcohol. Police did not reveal the address of that home.

Playton was arrested in May of last year after a witness reported observing a minor engage in sexual activities with others at Playton’s home. Police said they found sexually explicit photos and videos of possible minors engaging in sex on Playton’s cellphone.

A month after Playton’s arrest, the victim’s father contacted SAPD’s Special Victims Unit after he and the victim’s mother became aware of Playton giving their daughter money, lingerie and other “suspicious gifts.”

The victim told police Playton was also known to have cameras set up around his home during the parties. She also said Playton would entice her to come over by giving her gifts and money.

During one of the parties, the victim said she became impaired and was pulled into a bedroom by Province where he allegedly assaulted her.

According to the affidavit, Playton was in the room and Province asked him to leave. The victim told police she wasn’t sure if Playton left the room during the assault.

She also told police she confronted Province several days after the assault because she was scared she might be pregnant.

The affidavit states that Province refused an interview regarding the alleged assault and denied knowing Playton, but an investigation revealed that Province was one of the people recorded by Playton at his home, according to the affidavit.

Court records show Province’s bond was set at $80,000. He was released from jail Thursday.

George Playton’s charges

According to Bexar County court records, Playton was arrested on charges of indecency with a child by contact and sexual performance by a child last June after a witness came forward. His bonds totaled $300,000 for those charges and he was released on bond shortly after his arrest.

Playton was arrested again for a bond violation on Jan. 20. His bond was set at $10,000 and he was released from jail again on Feb. 10.

A psych evaluation was ordered one week after his release.

On Thursday, Playton was found competent to stand trial, court records show.