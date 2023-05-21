SAPD: Woman hospitalized after drive-by shooting, suspect on the run

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is hospitalized with gunshot wounds after San Antonio police said a driver pulled up and opened fire in a West Side neighborhood overnight.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m., Sunday, in the 300 block of Scotty Drive.

Police said a group of people were in the front yard of a home when someone in a vehicle pulled up and started shooting.

One person in the group returned gunfire toward the vehicle before it took off from the scene, according to SAPD.

A woman was shot twice -- once in the head and the shoulder, police said. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are still searching for the suspect. The investigation continues.

