SAPD: Woman hospitalized after drive-by shooting, suspect on the run

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is hospitalized with gunshot wounds after San Antonio police said a driver pulled up and opened fire in a West Side neighborhood overnight.
The incident happened just before 1 a.m., Sunday, in the 300 block of Scotty Drive.
Police said a group of people were in the front yard of a home when someone in a vehicle pulled up and started shooting.
One person in the group returned gunfire toward the vehicle before it took off from the scene, according to SAPD.
A woman was shot twice -- once in the head and the shoulder, police said. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Detectives are still searching for the suspect. The investigation continues.