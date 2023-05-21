Man hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times in possible road rage incident, SAPD says

SAPD investigates stabbing at a gas station near Fairmeadows Street and Palo Alto Road on May 20, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – One man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed multiple times in what police believe was a road rage incident, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at a gas station near Fairmeadows Street and Palo Alto Road.

Police said two men got into a fight when the suspect, a 43-year-old man, stabbed the victim in the stomach multiple times.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital in critical condition and is reportedly undergoing surgery.

Several other people were involved in the incident and have since been detained for questioning.

SAPD said the suspect is in custody with an arrest pending.