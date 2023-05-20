81º

Juvenile hospitalized after shooting at apartment complex, SAPD says

The juvenile’s condition unknown; no arrests have yet been made

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Camelia Juarez, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crime, SAPD
A juvenile is hospitalized after a shooting broke out at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 12:40 p.m., Saturday, in the 4400 block of Gardendale.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown. No other injuries were reported.

Witnesses were detained for questioning but no arrests have been made as of yet, police said.

Investigators are still working to determine if the shooting was accidental or if it had a “criminal element,” said SAPD.

KSAT will bring updates as they become available.

