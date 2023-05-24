Woman stabs man during group attack outside nightclub moments before he was struck by a truck, SAPD says

San Antonio police are asking for public assistance in identifying multiple people who attacked a man and a woman who robbed him outside a nightclub in April.

The assault happened around 2:21 a.m. on April 18 outside the Heat Nightclub in the 100 block of East Evergreen Street.

Police said multiple people outside the club assaulted the man, and an unknown woman then stabbed him.

As the man attempted to run away, he was assaulted again, and an unknown driver struck him with a dark-colored pickup truck, said SAPD.

The suspects were seen in surveillance footage. A woman can be seen wearing a red shirt, accompanied by blad man in a black shirt, and a woman wearing a fedora.

Anyone with information about the assault is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.