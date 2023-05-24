San Antonio police seek clues in slaying of 27-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in tracking down the suspect(s) in the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man in late March.

SAPD responded to reports of gunshots inside an apartment around 9 p.m. on March 30 at the Cape Cod Apartments in the 13000 block of Blanco Road on the North Side.

Upon arrival, officers found Marcel Greenwood, 27, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police multiple people were seen leaving the apartment after the gunshots.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.