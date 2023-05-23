Murder trial begins for man accused in fatal shooting during pickup basketball game

Brandon Jay Clark is accused of fatally shooting Ramiro Longoria at Lady Bird Johnson Park on April 2, 2019.

SAN ANTONIO – A murder trial started Tuesday for a man charged with killing another man during a pickup basketball game at a park.

According to police, an argument ensued during the basketball game, and Clark got a weapon and started shooting at a crowd.

Longoria died at the scene. Two other people were wounded, police said.

Police at the time said they were not sure who the intended target of the shooting was.

The trial is being heard in the 290th District Court.

If Clark is found guilty, he could face a maximum punishment of life in prison.

