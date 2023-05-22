85º

LIVE

Local News

Judge revokes bond for man charged in attack of ex-wife, 2 children

Stephen Clare charged with capital murder, aggravated assault

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Courts, Stephen Clare, Domestic Violence, Crime
Stephen Michael Clare, 50, was charged with capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to SAPD and records with the Bexar County Jail. (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting his ex-wife and stabbing his two daughters, killing one of them, has had his bond revoked.

437th District Court Judge Joel Perez issued the ruling on Monday following a bond hearing last week for Stephen Clare, 50.

Clare was in court on Thursday after the state filed a motion to have Clare’s $3.5 million bond revoked and the defense filed a motion to have his bond lowered.

After reviewing the evidence from the hearing, which included body cam footage from police officers who responded to the violent scene, Perez issued the rulings which mean Clare will remain in jail.

He is charged with one count of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

During the hearing, horrific details were revealed regarding the domestic violence attack on April 10 at a home in the 500 block of Robinhood Place.

An SAPD officer testified about finding Mariah Clare outside the home in a pool of blood from gunshot wounds.

Another officer testified about finding a 2-year-old girl and her 11-month-old sister laying in a hallway covered in blood. The younger sibling later died at a hospital.

Two boys, ages 8 and 11, escaped the home by breaking a window.

Records show there are a number of civil cases involving the family, including a divorce petition and a paternity suit.

Stephen Clare worked as a contracted nurse practitioner at The Emergency Clinic of Alamo Heights, the director of nursing confirmed to KSAT.

Find resources for victims of domestic violence here.

Related:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

email