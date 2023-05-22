Judge revokes bond for man charged in attack of ex-wife, 2 children

Stephen Michael Clare, 50, was charged with capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to SAPD and records with the Bexar County Jail.

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting his ex-wife and stabbing his two daughters, killing one of them, has had his bond revoked.

437th District Court Judge Joel Perez issued the ruling on Monday following a bond hearing last week for Stephen Clare, 50.

Clare was in court on Thursday after the state filed a motion to have Clare’s $3.5 million bond revoked and the defense filed a motion to have his bond lowered.

After reviewing the evidence from the hearing, which included body cam footage from police officers who responded to the violent scene, Perez issued the rulings which mean Clare will remain in jail.

He is charged with one count of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

During the hearing, horrific details were revealed regarding the domestic violence attack on April 10 at a home in the 500 block of Robinhood Place.

An SAPD officer testified about finding Mariah Clare outside the home in a pool of blood from gunshot wounds.

Another officer testified about finding a 2-year-old girl and her 11-month-old sister laying in a hallway covered in blood. The younger sibling later died at a hospital.

Two boys, ages 8 and 11, escaped the home by breaking a window.

Records show there are a number of civil cases involving the family, including a divorce petition and a paternity suit.

Stephen Clare worked as a contracted nurse practitioner at The Emergency Clinic of Alamo Heights, the director of nursing confirmed to KSAT.

Find resources for victims of domestic violence here.

