Responding officers describe ‘horrific’ scene where man attacked ex-wife, 2 children

For the first time, horrific details were revealed in court Thursday in a domestic violence case that took place last month.

Stephen Clare, 50, was in court for a bond hearing. He is accused of shooting his ex-wife and stabbing his two children, killing one of them.

Clare has been charged with one count of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault but has not yet been indicted.

The bond hearing took place Thursday as the state filed a motion to have his bond revoked and the defense filed a motion to have his bond lowered.

Clare currently has bonds that total up to $3.5 million.

In court, the first responding officers testified about what they saw when they arrived on the scene.

SAPD Officer Veronica Butler, the first to arrive at the home in the 500 block of Robinhood Place on April 10, discovered Mariah Clare outside the home in a pool of blood. She was in tears as she testified about rendering aid to the woman.

“I really thought she was going to die in my arms,” Butler said. “I applied pressure to help her and I spoke to her to keep her breathing. Just to let her know she’s not alone.”

The second officer to arrive, Brandon Liles, was the first to go inside the home.

“As I turned around, I saw two juveniles laying in the hallway off to the living room. They were both covered in blood,” Liles said.

Liles testified that he rendered first aid to a two-year-old child and stated that her wounds were life-threatening.

“She had a hole in her stomach and her intestines were out,” Liles said.

Liles accompanied the child to the hospital where she was able to survive her injuries.

Her 11-month-old sister sustained similar injuries but later died.

Also in court on Thursday, Mariah Clare’s first husband testified about getting a call from his son who was in the restroom of the home as their mother was being shot.

Two boys, ages 8 and 11, escaped the home by breaking a window.

Records show there are a number of civil cases involving the family, including a divorce petition and a paternity suit.

Stephen Clare worked as a contracted nurse practitioner at The Emergency Clinic of Alamo Heights, the director of nursing confirmed to KSAT.

437th District Court Judge Joel Perez will take a few days to review the evidence submitted today, which includes the body cam footage from the responding officers.

His ruling will take place at a later date.

