Man arrested for shooting woman, two children on North Side; child dies from injuries, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he shot a woman and two children, killing one of them, at a home on the North Side.

Stephen Michael Clare, 50, was charged with capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to SAPD and records with the Bexar County Jail.

A report from SAPD states that Clare and a 28-year-old woman were arguing inside a house in the 500 block of Robinhood Place on Monday evening when he shot her and their two children, ages 1 and 2.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. and found the woman on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her neck and lower torso, SAPD Chief William McManus said at the scene.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for surgery. One of the children, a girl, was pronounced dead at a later time, police said. The child’s name and age weren’t released.

The conditions of the woman and other child are unclear at this time. Clare’s criminal charges could be upgraded, depending on the condition of the shooting victims.

Two boys, ages 8 and 11, were able to escape the home. McManus said the two boys who escaped seemed to be “in good shape.”

Police said Clare fled the location to his registered residence. He was taken into custody at a home in the 1500 block of Haskin Drive, about a mile away.

“It’s heartbreaking to see a family like this destroyed,” the chief said. “This is infuriating.”

On Monday night, McManus said he was unsure if the family had domestic violence calls before since he had just gotten to the scene. Records show there are a number of civil cases involving the family, including a divorce petition and a paternity suit.

