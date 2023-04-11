Mother of three killed in shooting last week described as humble, patient by family

SAN ANTONIO – Angeline Fuentes has many kind words to describe her sister, but beautiful and humble are among the first.

Gabriele Campos Del Angel, Fuentes’ sister, was picking up dinner with her estranged husband on Thursday, April 6, when she was fatally shot and killed on the South Side.

“She was taken too early. She hadn’t yet finished raising her children, and she won’t get to,” Fuentes said of her sister.

The family began funeral arrangements this week.

The suspect wanted in connection with the murder is still on the run.

San Antonio police have issued an arrest warrant for Roland Contreras. On Friday, police say he evaded officers after an hours-long standoff at a home on Ferndale and Humboldt.

Campos Del Angel’s family is pleading for the suspect to turn himself in before the 33-year-old’s funeral.

“You took a kind person, and you erased them from this world just because you could, and she didn’t deserve that. I think that you need to turn yourself in and make everything right,” she said.

Campos Del Angel’s three children are under 13 years old and will need much support moving forward. The community has embraced the family with donations and words confirming how special the special needs teacher was to them.

“She found no faults in anyone. Even if they were wrong, she just would pray for them. She had so much faith in God, and I know that she’s in heaven,” Fuentes said.