58º

LIVE

Local News

Mother of three killed in shooting last week described as humble, patient by family

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Roland Contreras

Patty Santos, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: Shooting, South Side, Victim

SAN ANTONIO – Angeline Fuentes has many kind words to describe her sister, but beautiful and humble are among the first.

Gabriele Campos Del Angel, Fuentes’ sister, was picking up dinner with her estranged husband on Thursday, April 6, when she was fatally shot and killed on the South Side.

“She was taken too early. She hadn’t yet finished raising her children, and she won’t get to,” Fuentes said of her sister.

The family began funeral arrangements this week.

The suspect wanted in connection with the murder is still on the run.

San Antonio police have issued an arrest warrant for Roland Contreras. On Friday, police say he evaded officers after an hours-long standoff at a home on Ferndale and Humboldt.

Campos Del Angel’s family is pleading for the suspect to turn himself in before the 33-year-old’s funeral.

“You took a kind person, and you erased them from this world just because you could, and she didn’t deserve that. I think that you need to turn yourself in and make everything right,” she said.

Campos Del Angel’s three children are under 13 years old and will need much support moving forward. The community has embraced the family with donations and words confirming how special the special needs teacher was to them.

“She found no faults in anyone. Even if they were wrong, she just would pray for them. She had so much faith in God, and I know that she’s in heaven,” Fuentes said.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email