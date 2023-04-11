‘This is infuriating’: Woman, two children shot on North Side, San Antonio police chief says

SAPD and EMS respond to a shooting in the 500 block of Robinhood Pl. on April 10, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman and two children, ages 1 and 2, are in surgery after a domestic violence shooting on the North Side, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

Police were called to the 500 block of Robinhood Place around 7 p.m. Monday for a shooting.

Officers found a 28-year-old woman on the sidewalk who had been shot through the neck and lower torso, McManus said. They also found that two children, ages 1 and 2, had been shot.

The police chief said two boys, ages 8 and 11, had enough insight and were able to escape the home. One broke a sliding glass door, and the other broke through a window in a bedroom.

The injured woman and children were taken to a local hospital for surgery. Their conditions are unclear at this time.

McManus said the two boys who escaped seemed to be “in good shape.”

Police took a 50-year-old man into custody at a home about a mile away. McManus said the man shot the woman and the two children.

“It’s heartbreaking to see a family like this destroyed,” the chief said.

McManus said he was unsure if the family had domestic violence calls before since he had just gotten to the scene.

“This is infuriating,” he said.

The chief had a strong message about the effort that goes into preventing domestic violence.

“It affects everyone and anyone. There are no class barriers,” McManus said.

“We spend a lot of time and resources to try to prevent these things from happening,” he continued.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

KSAT will provide the latest information on this case as it becomes available.