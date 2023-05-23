79º

Schertz PD seeks clues into 20-year old murder case

Samuel ‘Sammy’ Pfannstiel found fatally wounded at his business on May 22, 2003

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Samuel L. Pfannstiel was found shot to death at his business, Rodeo Motors, in the 11000 block of I-10 East in Schertz, on May 22, 2003. Courtesy: Schertz PD (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Police Department is seeking fresh clues into a cold murder case.

Samuel L. Pfannstiel was found shot to death at his business, Rodeo Motors, in the 11000 block of I-10 East in Schertz, on May 22, 2003.

Pfannstiel, who was known as “Sammy,” was also a rodeo producer, a news release said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Sgt. Trevino at 210-619-1200 or Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477 (TIPS).

Anonymous tips call also be left on the P3 Tips app or on the Crime Stoppers website.

