Trial starts for man accused of stabbing woman in Palladium movie theater

Andrew Alexander Pantaleon surrendered to police 11 days after crime

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Courts, Crime, SAPD
Andrew Alexander Pantaleon, 24, turned himself in to SAPD’s Central Substation on Wednesday afternoon (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A trial is underway for a man accused of stabbing a stranger at a Northwest Side movie theater in 2021.

Andrew Alexander Pantaleon, 26, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Testimony began Tuesday in the 175th District Court.

The incident happened on June 5, 2021, at the Palladium movie theater near Interstate 10 and Loop 1604.

Pantaleon turned himself in to SAPD’s Central Substation 11 days after the crime.

At the time, police said the incident was a random act of violence with no motive.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds but survived the attack.

