Man arrested for repeatedly sexually assaulting underage victim, giving her meth, affidavit alleges

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after allegedly giving an underage victim meth and sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions.

Joseph Palomo, 24, sexually assaulted the underage victim on numerous occasions, starting in January 2022 when the victim was 14 years old, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The victim, who told investigators she started smoking meth at 12 years old, is a suspected victim of human trafficking.

She told officers with the San Antonio Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division that Palomo was one of several men who would give her meth and then sexually assault her.

According to the affidavit, Palomo met the victim at hotels in the San Antonio medical center area and also arrange for Uber rides to pick her up and take her to Palomo’s friend’s house near Fredericksburg Road where he would sexually assault her before giving her meth.

The victim told police Palomo would frequently record video of the sexual assaults.

Officers were able to obtain at least three of the videos, which show uniquely identifiable tattoos belonging to the victim and Palomo, the affidavit states.

In a Facebook messenger conversation between Palomo and the victim, Palomo sent the victim videos of him sexually assaulting her and said, “I’m scared cause your age.”

Bexar County court records show a complaint against Palomo was filed for sexual assault of a child in January 2022 but a warrant for his arrest wasn’t issued until May 22, 2023.

Records show he was in jail on a drug possession charge when he was magistrated on the charge of sexual assault of a child.

Court records also show that Palomo has a criminal history dating back to 2016 with multiple charges for assault, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief and drug possession.