Man arrested for sexual assault of child after video of assault sent to victim’s family, affidavit says

Eugene Martinez, 21, arrested on second-degree felony charge

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Eugene Martinez mugshot (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after he admitted to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old victim.

Eugene Martinez, 21, was arrested Wednesday evening on a charge of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, after a family member of the victim was sent a sexually explicit video of the victim and Martinez, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The family member confronted the victim who admitted that she had a relationship with Martinez for several months and that he had recorded them before. She also admitted to smoking marijuana during an assault on May 20, the affidavit states.

Text messages from the family to Martinez show that he admitted to sexually assaulting the victim, police said.

Martinez said in the text messages that the assault occurred because he was intoxicated.

His bond was set at $100,000 for the sexual assault of a child charge.

Jail records show he was also arrested on a felony robbery charge and his bond was set at $40,000 for that offense.

Bexar County Jail records show Martinez was originally booked for the robbery charge in January 2019 but violated his bond in April 2020. A warrant for his re-arrest was issued in April 2020. He wasn’t booked again until his arrest on Wednesday.

