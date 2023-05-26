San Antonio family seeking justice for loved one killed in drunk driving accident

A 2020 deadly drunk driving case is close to ending as the woman accused agreed to a plea deal.

SAN ANTONIO – A 2020 deadly drunk driving case is close to ending as the woman accused agreed to a plea deal.

Mariana Campos-Jimenez was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the May 2020 head-on crash that killed 44-year-old Gabriel Gallegos.

At the time of the accident, Campos-Jimenez was only 20 and driving the wrong way on Loop 1604 and Lockhill Selma Road.

The Gallegos family is still dealing with the devastating loss three years later.

“How do you fill the gap of a lost loved one? You can’t,” Gabriel’s brother Gino Gallegos said.

The family has been closely following the case and on Friday, Campos-Jimenez accepted an open plea and pled no contest.

An open plea agreement means the judge can decide anywhere from two to 20 years, but the defense is requesting deferred adjudication.

Deferred adjudication is a special kind of probation that would give Campos-Jimenez the opportunity to keep the conviction off her record.

While Gino Gallegos didn’t want to say much about a potential sentence, he said the family is looking for closure and will return on July 13th for sentencing.

“That’s what we’ve been waiting for, to have justice for my brother,” Gallegos said.

Related: