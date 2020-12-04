21-year-old woman indicted for intoxication manslaughter after head-on crash that killed driver in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Grand Jury has indicted a woman who San Antonio police say drove her Mercedes Benz sedan head-on into an SUV, killing the driver, in May.

Mariana Campos-Jimenez, now 21 years old, has been formally charged with intoxication manslaughter, the District Attorney’s office announced on Friday.

The first count of the indictment states that the woman drove while she was intoxicated, causing the death of Gabriel Gallegos, 44, according to the DA’s office. The second count states that she drove the wrong way and failed to avoid hitting Gallegos’s SUV.

Gallegos died at the scene of the wreck around 2 a.m. May 23 on Loop 1604 and Lockhill Selma Road, officials said.

His SUV was traveling eastbound on Loop 1604 when it was struck by Campos-Jimenez’s Mercedes Benz.

The DA’s office said the case is pending in the 175th District Court.

Read also: