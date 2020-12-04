Burglar uses stolen pickup truck with chain in destruction, attempted theft of ATM, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating the destruction and attempted burglary of an ATM on the city’s Northwest Side early Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. at an IBC Bank in the 6600 block of Callaghan Road, not far from Loop 410 and Babcock Road.

According to police, the burglar had a chain tied to the back of a stolen pickup truck and tried to yank open the ATM.

Police said the attempt did not work however, but instead broke the frame of the vehicle. The ATM is also damaged, police said.

Attempted ATM theft Callaghan Road image. (KSAT)

Authorities said they found out about the attempt after an alarm went off inside the machine. They also got a call from someone who said it sounded like a car had hit something, police said.

Investigators say they are now using surveillance cameras to help identify the burglar.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation is ongoing.