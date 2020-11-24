Woman arrested in fatal crash told witness she had to flee because ‘she has warrants,’ affidavit states

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who San Antonio police say caused a fatal crash and then fled the scene back in October was arrested on Monday.

Mariah Jade Flores, 22, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, among other charges, following the incident that occurred around 7:45 a.m. Oct. 24 on Interstate 10 East near the Interstate Highway 37 South junction.

After a public plea to help find her, Department of Public Safety troopers stopped Flores around 3:30 p.m. Monday near Frio City Road and South Zarzamora Street for “committing multiple traffic violations,” according to San Antonio police.

She was charged with driving an unauthorized vehicle and with driving while intoxicated, police said.

An arrest affidavit has provided additional details about the crash that resulted in the death of Alex Reyna, 24.

According to police, Flores was in a 1997 green Honda CR-V and switched lanes to pass Reyna, when their vehicles collided.

Reyna’s Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into a large metal sign, and he was killed on impact. The Honda SUV flipped and came to a rest between guardrails on the highway.

According to the affidavit, a witness saw Flores “crawling” from the driver’s side to exit the passenger’s side door.

The same witness recorded the incident and asked Flores if there was anyone else in the vehicle, investigators said.

Flores then told the witness that she needed to leave because “she has warrants,” the affidavit states.

Flores, who had blood on her, then walked away from the scene, police said. The affidavit states there was dry blood on the passenger’s side and a “large amount of hair strands” in the windshield on the driver’s side.

Investigators obtained a photograph of the suspect from a second witness at the scene. The image was circulated by SAPD and Crime Stoppers, who offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The affidavit states that through investigation, it was found that she lived in Natalia in Medina County.

Flores also faces a charge of failure to identify or give false information, records show.

