Man, 22, arrested after returning to scene of fatal hit-and-run on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old driver has been arrested after San Antonio police say he struck a pedestrian in his Cadillac SUV, fled and later returned to the scene.

Harley Damian Delbosque has been charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, police said.

He is accused of striking Jose Jesus Manzanales, 66, just before 6 p.m. Monday as he was walking west on Gillette Boulevard, crossing Zarzamora Street on the South Side.

Police said Delbosque was driving a red Cadillac SRX southbound on Zarzamora when he struck the man, who was walking in a crosswalk when the walk sign was red.

Delbosque drove off from the scene but later returned to identify himself, police said.

Manzanales was pronounced dead at the scene.

Online records with the Bexar County Jail show Delbosque was booked Monday night. His bond has been set at $50,000.

