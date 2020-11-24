Man, woman tied up during home invasion, have belongings stolen, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for five men who they say kicked in the front door of a home and tied up two people before stealing their belongings.

The incident occurred around 2:20 a.m. at a home in the 2400 block of Cincinnati Avenue, not far from North General McMullen Drive on the city’s West Side.

According to police, five men broke into the home and zip tied a man and woman who lived there. That’s when, police said, the men demanded drugs from the home, but when they found none, they stole their money, cellphones and TV.

Police said the men also demanded the titles to the pair’s vehicles. Investigators are still trying to determine what else may have been stolen.

Authorities said the couple’s daughter and granddaughter were also in the home at the time of the break in. There are no reports of injuries.

SAPD did not say why the home was targeted. They also did not give a description of the men, but did say all of them were dressed in black.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.