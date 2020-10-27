Do you know this woman? San Antonio police need help identifying driver in deadly hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a woman involved in a fatal hit and run that happened Saturday.

According to police, the crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday on Interstate Highway East near the Interstate Highway 37 South junction.

PLEASE SHARE: We need your help identifying the pictured individual in connection to a deadly crash that occurred around... Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

The family of Alex Reyna, the man killed in the crash, says he was driving to work before the accident.

Police said Reyna, 24, was driving west on I-10 when a woman in a 1997 green Honda SUV switched lanes to pass him and the vehicles collided.

Reyna’s Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into a large metal sign, and he was killed on impact, police said. The Honda SUV crashed into a guardrail, and the driver walked away from the scene.

If you have any information on the woman’s identity, you are asked to call SAPD’s Traffic Investigations Division at 210-207-7385.

Related: ‘This person needs to turn themselves in’: Family urges driver in fatal hit-and-run on South Side to come forward