Do you know where she is? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in fatal hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a person who they say caused a fatal crash and then fled the scene.

The incident occurred Saturday, Oct. 24 around 7:45 a.m. on Interstate Highway East near the Interstate Highway 37 South junction.

According to police, Mariah Jade Flores, 22, was in a 1997 green Honda SUV and switched lanes to pass Alex Reyna, 24, when their vehicles collided.

Police said Reyna’s Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into a large metal sign, and he was killed on impact. The Honda SUV crashed into a guardrail, and Flores walked away from the scene, police said.

SAPD said Flores did not provide any reasonable aid or give her information.

Flores is 5 foot 2 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with any knowledge of where she might be is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.