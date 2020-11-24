SAPD: Driver in critical condition after crashing into barrier, rolling over at high rate of speed

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old driver is in critical condition after he crashed into a concrete barrier and was ejected as the vehicle rolled over multiple times on a South Side street.

San Antonio police said the man was driving at a high rate of speed around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday in a northbound lane of the 9300 block of South Zarzamora, not far from Gillette Boulevard.

He failed to negotiate a turn, police said, and drove over a curb and into a concrete barrier that protects a drainage ditch.

The vehicle proceeded into the culvert and rolled over multiple times as the driver was ejected.

The car then caught on fire as it came to a halt in a field.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported to University Hospital.

Police said he was in critical condition.

