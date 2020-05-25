Officials ID man killed in head-on crash with Mercedes-Benz; suspect arrested

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 44-year-old man who was killed in a head-on crash on the North Side early Saturday.

Gabriel Gallegos died at the scene of the wreck around 2 a.m. on Loop 1604 and Lockhill Selma Road, officials said.

He was driving an SUV and traveling eastbound on Loop 1604 when he was struck head-on by a Mercedes Benz sedan driven by Mariana Campos-Jimenez, 20, according to San Antonio police.

Police said she was driving the wrong way and was intoxicated at the time.

Campos-Jimenez has since been charged with intoxication manslaughter, online jail records show. She was released from jail after posting a $75,000 bond, records show.

