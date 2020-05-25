Man found dead in bedroom after fire on Northeast Side, San Antonio firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters found one man dead in a bedroom following a fire at a home on the Northeast Side Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the small blaze just after 6:30 a.m. Monday at a home in the 12800 block of Tarrytown Street, not far from Judson Road and Interstate 35.

Firefighters entered the home and found one man dead in a bedroom, where they believe the blaze originated. Officials believe the victim died due to smoke inhalation.

Arson investigators are trying to find the cause of the fire, and they don’t believe it started by lightning.

There was a smoke detector in the house but officials are investigating why the man was unable to escape.

The victim has not been identified by authorities.